IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

