IFG Advisory LLC Sells 12,200 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

