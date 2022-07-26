IFG Advisory LLC Sells 396 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

