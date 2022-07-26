Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.25. 10,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 190,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Trading Up 8.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $720.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.68 million. Immatics had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Immatics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immatics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.