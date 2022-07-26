Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

