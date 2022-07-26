Insider Buying: SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Rating) insider Simone Watt acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

SciDev Limited engages in supply of process control, professional services, equipment design and construction, and chemistry in Australia and the United States. It offers coagulants and flocculants in powder and liquid form under the MaxiFlox and MaxiDry name; engineering and process control under the OptiFlox name; friction reducer; and dynamic shears for water and wastewater treatment, mining and minerals processing, oil and gas, construction, food processing, dairy, industrial and manufacturing, power generation, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing.

