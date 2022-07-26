Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64.

GOOG traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,297,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,467,758. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 56.6% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,960,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 110.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,866.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

