Insider Selling: CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHS Stock Down 1.0 %

CHSCN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90. CHS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

