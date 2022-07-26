Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 118,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 151,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 128,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 438,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

