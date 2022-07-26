Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,438 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. 534,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,413,130. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

