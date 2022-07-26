Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,132,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,667,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,431,147.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,135,600.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $1,118,200.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,084,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $1,078,800.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $1,139,600.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 447,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,049. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

