Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $77.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $6.20 or 0.00029699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017336 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,574,098 coins and its circulating supply is 249,588,630 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
