Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.46. 1,460,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,902,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

