Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

