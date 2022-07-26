Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

