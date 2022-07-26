Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capital One Financial (COF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) recently:

7/25/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $183.00 to $173.00.

7/22/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $147.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $125.00.

7/22/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $170.00.

7/13/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/12/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

7/11/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $171.00.

6/29/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/17/2022 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

COF stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

