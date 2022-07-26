IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $246.77 million and approximately $19.37 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.37 or 0.99997123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00170515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003663 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029858 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

