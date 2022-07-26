iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Increased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42.

