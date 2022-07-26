iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,629,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,458 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.8% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $193,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 792,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 16,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 214,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,545,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

