iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 15.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $67,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. 2,655,343 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.