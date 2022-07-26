iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,271,000 after buying an additional 94,403 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,277,000 after buying an additional 110,529 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,251,000.

PFF opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

