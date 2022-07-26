iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $40,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,747,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWV stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $226.75. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.