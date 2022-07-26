iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lifted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 201,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 71,224 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $467,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,603,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,823,000 after purchasing an additional 186,568 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 87,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,504. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
