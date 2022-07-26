iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lifted by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,504. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

