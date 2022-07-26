iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. 105,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,102. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

