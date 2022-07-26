iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 146,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 112,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

