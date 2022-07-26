Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 54,108 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares during the period. WESCO International accounts for 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of WESCO International worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NYSE WCC traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

