Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. 11,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,163. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.