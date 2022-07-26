Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 60,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

