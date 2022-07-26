Itau BBA Securities Begins Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.92.

Apple stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.92. 2,077,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,977,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

