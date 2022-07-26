Itaú Unibanco Initiates Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equities research analysts at Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,977,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.7% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 91,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

