Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

IVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:IVN opened at C$6.89 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 98.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.26. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

