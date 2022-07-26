Jade Currency Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $94,139.12 and approximately $57,305.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017453 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About Jade Currency
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.
Jade Currency Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.