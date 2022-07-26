Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.