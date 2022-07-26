Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Summit Materials by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUM opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

