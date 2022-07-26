Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,697,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

