Janney Capital Management LLC Has $670,000 Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after buying an additional 450,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 161,832 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,711 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

