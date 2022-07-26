Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MYTE opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.