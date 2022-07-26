Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

