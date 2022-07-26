Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE UNP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.