Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE UNP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.
Union Pacific Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.