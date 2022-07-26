Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

