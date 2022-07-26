Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

BMY stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.