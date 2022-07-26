JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

