Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

CURO Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CURO stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in CURO Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CURO Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

