John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Thomas D. Lane acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $50,654.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coastal Financial news, Director Thomas D. Lane acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $50,654.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Lane acquired 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,837.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,453.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $113,143 in the last 90 days. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. 1,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.20. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

