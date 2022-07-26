John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,241 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. First Foundation makes up approximately 2.1% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Foundation worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Foundation by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 126.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 164,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

