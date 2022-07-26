John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.50. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

