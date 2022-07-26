Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.30 billion-$94.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.04 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

