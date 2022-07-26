JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,161,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,381,000 after buying an additional 140,954 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 199,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after buying an additional 1,259,907 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 3,028,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

