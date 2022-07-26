Juniper Networks, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 234,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,147. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 59.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

